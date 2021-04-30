NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 58.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $19.16. 521,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

