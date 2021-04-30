Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 122,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,220. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAC. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 384,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 58,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 57,462 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

