Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE NAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 122,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,220. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $15.32.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
