Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NQP opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

