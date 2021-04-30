Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the March 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Shares of SPXX stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.