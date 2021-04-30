Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NES opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $41,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.