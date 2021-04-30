Oak Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.36.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.