Oasis Network Trading 16.3% Higher This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $243.41 million and approximately $17.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001522 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

