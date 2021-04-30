Obee Network Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Obee Network has a total market cap of $32,183.50 and $18,439.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

