Obsidian Energy (OBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$81.70 million during the quarter.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE OBE traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.68. 21,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,793. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,449.58.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.