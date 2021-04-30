Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OTCMKTS OCDDY traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $62.06. 13,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,941. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.