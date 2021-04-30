OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

