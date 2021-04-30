Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%.
Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $27.75. 251,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.
About Office Properties Income Trust
OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
