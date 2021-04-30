Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $27.75. 251,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

