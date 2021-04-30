Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.13.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.
OLLI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,864. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.