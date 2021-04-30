Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,864. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.