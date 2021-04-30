Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Olympic Steel to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect Olympic Steel to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $323.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

ZEUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

