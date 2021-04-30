Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,090. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

