OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.