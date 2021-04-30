OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

