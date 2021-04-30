OneLedger Hits 1-Day Volume of $519,969.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. OneLedger has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $519,969.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,058,270 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

