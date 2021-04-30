OneMain Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.