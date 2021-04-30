OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OMF stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,349. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. OneMain has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

