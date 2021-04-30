OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.