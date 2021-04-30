OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 78,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,220,349 shares.The stock last traded at $57.00 and had previously closed at $54.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Get OneMain alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.