OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $49.23 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $737.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

