OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEW. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

ONEW stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

