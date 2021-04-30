ONOToken Market Capitalization Achieves $4.10 Million (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 95.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One ONOToken coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ONOToken has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $1,102.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ONOToken has traded down 82.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.42 or 0.00769247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.65 or 0.07559410 BTC.

ONOToken Coin Profile

ONOT is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 coins. The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONOToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

