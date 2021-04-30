Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $1.82 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00003155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $507.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00056475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.28 or 0.00313109 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009762 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025670 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,335,767 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

