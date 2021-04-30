Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Trading Up 4.3%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s share price was up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 1,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 74,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

The firm has a market cap of $583.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,712 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,555 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

