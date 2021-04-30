Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.22. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.