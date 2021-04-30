Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.68.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.10 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $509,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

