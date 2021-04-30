Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Gap Up to $47.52

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.52, but opened at $49.20. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 1,661 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $622.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

