Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MGRC opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

