Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE:CNC opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after buying an additional 534,140 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.