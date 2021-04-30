Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

NYSE:V opened at $236.86 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average of $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

