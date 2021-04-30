Optas LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Optas LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.49.

AAPL opened at $133.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

