OptionRoom Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $421,461.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00284964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $630.61 or 0.01081788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00711758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,323.76 or 1.00051704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

