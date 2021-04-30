Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,300 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adient by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 72.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $34,329,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.