Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 461 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth $4,323,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ERIE opened at $220.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $266.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.35.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.