Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.38 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

