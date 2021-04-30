Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 247.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of SLG opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

