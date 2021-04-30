Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 247.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

