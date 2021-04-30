Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $220.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $266.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.35.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

