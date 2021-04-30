Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,284 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,845,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Shares of KNSL opened at $172.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average of $197.35.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

