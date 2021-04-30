Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

