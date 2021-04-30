O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.42 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.10.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $547.17 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $547.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $508.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.43.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

