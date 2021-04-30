Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shot up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.30. 8,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 833,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 over the last three months. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

