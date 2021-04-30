Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $110,114.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051664 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016183 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

