Origo (OGO) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Origo has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and $1.12 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

