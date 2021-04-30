Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.43% of Orion Group worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE ORN opened at $5.55 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

