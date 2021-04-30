Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,118 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Ormat Technologies worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

