Ormeus Cash Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Ormeus Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $1.33 million and $189,489.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002601 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

